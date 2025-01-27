Regan Williams pleaded guilty to affray and was also banned from purchasing or being supplied with alcohol for six months.
The 19-year-old, who lives at Heywood Drive, appeared before magistrates recently.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that Williams and another male were walking from Jaks towards the Strand Shopping Centre, on August 17.
They were confronted by another man, which was said to have prompted a heated exchange.
Another male then ran over and pushed Williams backwards.
A melee developed which was captured on CCTV and showed Williams kicking out towards an unknown man.
The teenager was later arrested at 1886 Bar and Grill.
At police headquarters, he handed in a prepared statement saying that he had been surrounded by a large group and that one of the males had gotten in his face.
Williams said that he had suffered injuries to his finger, toe and hip during the scuffle.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said: ‘It is regrettable that a young man has become embroiled in a fight in the streets of Douglas.’
Mr Wood referred to a probation report, saying that the experience had had a salutary effect on his client and had prompted him to address his behaviour relating to alcohol.
He said that the defendant would not object to a ban on purchasing alcohol but asked that he still be allowed to enter licensed premises, so he could continue to mix socially.
The advocate asked magistrates to follow the recommendation of the probation report, which suggested a period of supervision as the most suitable sentence.
Magistrates also ordered Williams to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay at a rate of £20 per week.