The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has announced the return of its popular Round the Island Cruise aboard its flagship vessel, Manxman, next month.
Scheduled for Saturday, July 19, the cruise will depart Douglas at 7pm for an approximately four-hour voyage around the Manx coastline.
The event, first introduced in 2023, offers passengers the chance to enjoy the island’s dramatic scenery from a rarely seen perspective, with tickets at £45 per person.
Last year, more than 600 passengers signed-up for the ‘Manxman Celebration Cruise’, commemorating the first anniversary of the ferry.
A Steam Packet Company spokesperson said: ‘The always popular Round the Island Cruise is back this July, where you can enjoy the Isle of Man’s stunning coast from the unique perspective of the sea.
‘Departing at 7:00pm on Saturday, July 19 for a cruise of approximately four hours, you’ll take in the island’s dramatic coastline, passing rugged cliffs, secluded coves, historic lighthouses, and, if you keep your eyes peeled, spot some seals and seabirds along the way.’
The event has proven a firm favourite with both locals and visitors.
It offers a chance to see the Isle of Man’s natural beauty in a unique and memorable way, especially during the golden hours of a summer evening.
Onboard facilities will include Cornaa Café and The Eatery, both open throughout the cruise offering meals, snacks and hot drinks.
While alcohol will not be available for purchase due to licensing laws in Manx waters, passengers are welcome to bring their own alcoholic drinks for this sailing only.
A range of soft drinks will also be available to buy on board.
The Manxman holds a capacity for 1,000 passengers and crew, it features areas for entertainment, families, and quiet spaces.
It joined the ferry operator’s fleet back in 2023.