A teenager appeared in court yesterday charged with three arson-related offences.
Tobias Andrew McKee entered ‘no plea’ responses to allegations of arson, arson endangering life, and attempting to destroy or damage by fire.
The second and third allegations can be heard only at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Mr McKee, who is 18, is accused of throwing a petrol bomb at a property in Albany Road in Douglas on July 29.
He is then accused of throwing another petrol bomb at a car, at Nursery Avenue in Onchan, on August 2.
The final allegation relates to further fire damage caused to the same property in Albany Road on August 3.
Mr Swain submitted that all matters should be kept together and go to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Mr McKee, who lives at School Road, Onchan, was represented in court by advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge who agreed that the case should go to the higher court.
Committal proceedings will be held on February 16.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to obey a curfew between 10pm and 4.30am, not to enter specified locations, and not to contact witnesses.