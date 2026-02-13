A Douglas firm, which specialises in fund, corporate and private client services, is celebrating picking up an industry award.
JTC in the Isle of Man has been recognised once again at the Citywealth IFC Awards for its capabilities in supporting the complex and evolving needs of global private clients and families.
A ceremony was held in London recently where winners were presented with their awards.
JTC was the outright winner in the ‘Trust Company of the Year – IoM’ category. It is the second consecutive year JTC has won the accolade.
The Quay West firm was also a runner-up in the trust company categories for both Jersey and the UAE.
The awards, which are held annually and are now in their 15th year, aim to recognise and celebrate the standout wealth managers, advisers and service providers operating in leading international finance centres.
Winners are selected by a panel of practitioners from multiple jurisdictions, based on their achievements, their innovative approach and their levels of knowledge and expertise.
Commenting on the team’s success, the company’s managing director Aidan Davin said: ‘This is clearly a positive way to begin the year, once again recognising the key role our team in the Isle of Man plays as part of the global JTC network and indicating how we continue to evolve our proposition for the clients we support.
‘Our experienced team here thrives on providing international clients with innovative, cost-effective solutions and I am delighted that their contribution both to our group-wide ambitions and to the island as a major player in the private client space has been reflected through this award.’
JTC has a team of more than 40 people in the island.