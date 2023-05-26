A teenager has been fined £430 for having a vehicle on the road in a dangerous condition.
Daniel James Tristan McCance admitted the offence and also had his licence endorsed with three penalty points by magistrates.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police stopped McCance, who is 17, while he was driving a Ford Focus at Windy Corner on the Mountain Road, on January 20, at 4.55pm.
All four tyres were found to be worn and a vehicle examiner was called to the scene, who subsequently seized the car.
Numerous defects were found, including a cracked windscreen and an inoperable light, as well as the worn tyres.
Defence advocate Casey Houareau said: ‘Mr McCance doesn’t seek to make excuses. He hadn’t realised the extent of the defects.’
Ms Houareau said that her client had already made enquiries with insurers about repairing the windscreen.
She said that he was an inexperienced driver, having passed his test only in August.
‘He has since repaired the vehicle. It has been a very expensive lesson,’ said the advocate.
McCance, who lives at Windsor Road, Ramsey, was said to be doing a business studies course at the college, but also had a job earning minimum wage.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay prosecution costs of £50 which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £30 per week.