Teenager was driving under the influence of cannabis
A teenager has been fined £800 and banned from driving for two years for driving while under the influence of cannabis.
Samuel Morris admitted the offence and was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that 19-year-old Morris was seen by police driving on South Quay in Douglas on March 6 at 2.40am.
They stopped him initially due to his speed but when officers spoke to him they reported a smell of cannabis coming from the car.
Morris was described as having glazed and red eyes.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis and he was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, a blood sample was taken which later produced a reading of 2.8.
The legal limit for cannabis is two.
The court heard that Morris, who lives on Park Avenue in Douglas, has a previous conviction for money laundering in December 2020 when he was caught trying to post £4,300 to the UK hidden in a stereo.
Defence advocate James Peterson said that his client wanted to apologise to the court for the latest offence.
Mr Peterson said that Morris had said that he had been going through a difficult time when the offence was committed.
Since then, the advocate said that his client had obtained employment and was also looking at doing a college course.
‘He made a mistake and this has been a wake-up call,’ said Mr Peterson.
‘He is taking steps to move his life in a different direction. It was a small amount of cannabis he had used.’
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered Morris to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £40 per week.