Talia Charmer admitted the police assault as well as being drunk in a public place.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police found 18-year-old Charmer wandering at Janet’s Corner in Castletown on February 18, at 2am.
She told officers that she was trying to find her friend’s house so she could sleep there.
Police had earlier received a report regarding concerns for Charmer’s safety.
She was described as smelling of alcohol, slurring her words, unsteady on her feet, and having glazed eyes.
Police agreed to give the teenager a lift to an address at King William’s Way, where she said her friend lived.
However, once there, as Charmer got out of their van, she walked off in the opposite direction.
She was warned that if she continued to walk away she would be arrested, but ignored this.
Officers put her under arrest but as they did, she became increasingly resistant and was said to have kicked out, hitting one officer on the thigh.
Mr Swain said that it was accepted by the prosecution that this had been a reckless act rather than a deliberate one.
During a police interview, Charmer, who lives in Castletown Road, Port Erin, admitted the offences.
A probation report said that Charmer had had a difficult childhood and suffered a recent bereavement.
She was said to be ‘sofa surfing’ and said that she had been self-medicating for her mental health issues at times with alcohol.
The report said that Charmer finds it difficult to be touched, so when police officers had put their hands on her, she said she had become anxious and distressed, but admitted she had also been intoxicated and that her behaviour was not appropriate.
The report recommended a period of probation as the most appropriate sentence.
Defence advocate Paul Glover reiterated that the police assault had been reckless rather than a deliberate attempt to kick the officer.
‘Ms Charmer is a young lady just short of her 19th birthday, who is lost and has no sense of direction,’ said the advocate.
‘She would welcome the support of probation.’
Mr Glover urged the court to follow the recommendation of the probation report and said that his client had no income but was in the process of making a benefit claim.
Magistrates made no order for prosecution costs.