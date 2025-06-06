It proved a busy morning for traffic officers who dealt with three crashes on one of the biggest days of racing.
Despite being a bank holiday with no rush hour traffic it has proven to be a hectic day for emergency services.
The purple Ferrari crashed and ended up on its roof in a field just before 7am on the Mountain Road between the hairpin and the bungalow.
It resulted in the road being shut while emergency services dealt with the incident. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
But Isle of Man Constabulary’s Road Policing Unit posted on social media with a photo of the vehicle saying: ‘Fields are meant for cattle, not cars!
A single vehicle RTC that caused a full emergency service call out, road closures and a busy morning for the local farmer to repair fencing!
‘The driver has been reported and issued with points and fine.’
Meanwhile, police also dealt with a road traffic collision on Strang Road in Union Mills which happened around 8.30am. The road was blocked near to the Strang Stores roundabout and Strang Road was closed.
A third road traffic collision was reported in the area of Cronk Y Voddy crossroads on the TT Course but the road has since reopened.