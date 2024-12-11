A Port Erin teenager has been fined £750 after admitting an offence of provoking behaviour.
The 18-year-old, who lives at Marashen Crescent, appeared in front of magistrates on Thursday, December 5, and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that the complainant in the case had returned to his home on August 4, at 7.30am.
He said that his 14-year-old daughter had female friends around, but that two males were also present.
One of them left when asked to, but Kemp, who was found sleeping on the floor in the 14-year-old’s bedroom, refused to leave.
He asked the father: ‘What are you going to do about it?’
The man told Kemp he had called the police, but the teenager continued to refuse to leave, saying: ‘You’re a rat,’ and called him to offensive word.
He then left, but stood outside shouting: ‘Let’s have it. I’ll have you now.’
Police arrived and found Kemp in the grounds of the Villa Marina, where he was arrested.
He was interviewed at police headquarters and handed in a prepared statement.
In it, he admitted staying at the address, and said that he had been difficult, and had sworn.
Kemp said that he realised he should have left and wanted to apologise for his behaviour.
Defence advocate Victoria Kinrade asked the court to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty.
She said that a probation report detailed her client’s personal circumstances.
Ms Kinrade said that it had now been some time since the offence and there had been no reoffending.
The advocate asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea and co-operation with the police.
Magistrates chair Ken Faragher told Kemp: ‘You have no excuse, other than some pathetic attempt at bravado.
‘Your behaviour on that day was appalling.’
The defendant will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £50 per week.