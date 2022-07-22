Tent-dweller drove without car tax

Subscribe newsletter
A 49-year-old man from Maughold has been fined £160 for driving without tax.
Jamie Neville Bayes Wray did not attend court but sent a postal admission to the offence.
He was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs by Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court how Wray was seen by police on April 15 as he drove a Volkswagen Golf on the Mountain Road at Ramsey hairpin.
Checks revealed that his tax had expired on June 30, 2021, and he was subsequently stopped, with the vehicle then seized.
The court heard that Wray had since backdated the tax and paid for the car to be released.
His address was listed as Church Road but in written mitigation sent to the court, Wray said he had been living in a semi-derelict building there, but was currently living in a tent on private land in the north of the island.
He said that he had been ill and off work, and had overlooked his car tax.
Deputy High Bailiff Mr Brooks ordered Wray to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £20 per fortnight.