A Hartlepool man who sailed to the island to shelter from Storm Ashley has been fined £600 for assaulting a police officer.
Francis James Ritchie threw a cup of water over the police sergeant after being arrested.
The 56-year-old appeared at Douglas courthouse on Tuesday, October 22, admitting the assault, having spent two days in custody.
Ritchie was initially charged with possessing a bladed article, after police found a knife on him, but that charge was withdrawn after he pleaded guilty to the assault charge.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered him to pay £100 compensation to the police officer.
In court, prosecuting advocate Barry Swain described the circumstances of the offence as somewhat bizarre.
He said that, on October 20 at 1.15pm, the Port St Mary Harbour Authority called the police.
They said that they had been advised by the Marine Operations Centre in the UK that Ritchie was sailing to the Isle of Man.
Mr Swain said that there had been a suggestion that the RNLI had been involved and that Ritchie had been rescued.
However, concerns had been raised about him and UK police were trying to contact him.
Isle of Man police officers went to Port St Mary and found Ritchie in the Albert pub.
He was said to have sailed here on a catamaran called ‘Beany’.
Officers spoke to Ritchie and he said he had sailed from Bangor in Wales and was heading for Maryport, but because of the wind had diverted to the Isle of Man.
He was initially arrested after being found in possession of a Stanley knife, which he said that he used to cut rope and string.
He was taken to police headquarters and as he was being escorted to a cell by an officer, he threw a cup of water over her.
Ritchie complained that he had been pushed in the shoulder by another officer, which he said had caused him pain, and claimed he had thrown the water to stop the officer assaulting him.
Defence advocate Paul Glover agreed that it was a bizarre case, as he said his client had never intended to come to the island.
He said that Ritchie’s boat had suffered significant damage and had been seized by the authorities.
Mr Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that Ritchie had arthritis in his shoulder, so it was delicate, and this had been agitated when he was escorted to the police cell.
The advocate said that Ritchie had an ongoing situation in the UK in the family courts, and was due to appear there next Monday.
The court heard that he has previous convictions in the UK for breach of a non-molestation order and interrupting court proceedings.
Mr Glover said that his client was travelling from Wales to Scotland and had spent two days in custody after his arrest.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood also ordered Ritchie, who lives at Slake Terrace in Hartlepool, to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He must pay all amounts immediately or face up to 50 days in prison.