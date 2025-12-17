A motorist who was towing a horse box without the correct licence has been fined £1,010.
Twenty-six-year-old Natasha Danielle Moore appeared before magistrates on December 4, pleading guilty to having no insurance, no valid driving licence, and failing to display a vehicle licence.
Magistrates also endorsed her licence with eight points.
Police were called to the Sea Terminal on June 17.
Officers found that Moore, who lives at Main Road, Colby, didn’t hold a licence permitting her to tow the box, which also invalidated her insurance, and the registration on the box was different to her Mitsubishi L200.
Magistrates also ordered her to pay £50 prosecution costs and she will pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month.