Three locals, who are accused of being part of an organised crime group, have been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Hayley Williams, aged 38, of Springfield Road, Pulrose, is accused of two counts of being involved in the supply of cocaine, as well as being concerned in supplying MDMA, ketamine, and ecstasy.
She is also charged with possessing cannabis with intent to supply and introducing articles to the prison, namely cocaine, ketamine, MDMA, and two sim cards.
Her husband, Owen Williams, aged 32, of the same address, has previously entered not guilty pleas to two counts of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, as well as being involved in the supply of MDMA, ketamine, and cannabis.
He also denied participating in a criminal organisation and introducing articles to the prison, namely cocaine, ketamine, MDMA, and two sim cards.
Michael John Westhead, aged 42, of Stanley View, Douglas, has previously pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
All three defendants appeared before magistrates at Douglas Courthouse on Thursday, March 27 for the committal proceedings.
Ms Williams has been scheduled to appear at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on April 25, while Mr Williams and Mr Westhead will appear there on a date yet to be set.
Mr Williams is currently on bail in the sum of £500, with conditions to abide by a curfew between 9pm and 6am, to reside at his home address, not to contact his co-defendants, and not to leave the island without court consent.
Mr Westhead is also currently on bail in the sum of £500, with conditions to reside at his home address, not to contact his co-defendants, and not to leave the island without court consent.
Ms Williams is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.