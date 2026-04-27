Three Birmingham men accused of smuggling a class A drug to the island have made a further court appearance.
Deepan Goel, aged 39, of Abbington Way, Hardeep Singh Cheema, aged 39, of Caldwell Street, and Ramesh Pal Singh, aged 38, of Hagley Street, were arrested after police seized 85.53 grams of a drug from a car arriving from Heysham on July 1.
They were charged with importing morphine but the substance has been described as unusual.
The trio appeared in court again recently, via video links from the UK.
Mr Singh’s advocate, David Reynolds, asked for an adjournment until May 5, saying that amended charges had been received, which would need to be discussed with the defendants.
Bail continues.