A man who subjected his then partner to an unprovoked attack and a barrage of abuse has been accused of acting like a ‘caveman’.
Kai Molyneux had been drinking with his girlfriend at a Laxey pub and the couple were said to have had an enjoyable evening.
But when they returned to his flat at around 11.30pm on March 6 this year, he suddenly turned on her.
He ripped off her top resulting in a cut to her face, leaving her scarred. He then hurled abuse at her.
When she left the property, he followed her and tried to drag her back but members of the public intervened.
Molyneux, 31, of Laxey, appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing on Friday after he admitted to domestic abuse.
Prosecutor Kathryn Johnson told the court that CCTV footage showed the woman hiding in a doorway with two members of the public looking out for her. Molyneux tried to drag her away but the two men stopped him.
Voice messages recorded a short while after the incident in which he called her a string of derogatory names were also played in court.
In her victim impact statement, Molyneux’s former partner said: ‘I was very anxious after it happened. I now have a scar on my face which makes me self-conscious.
‘I am in a new relationship but the incident still plays in the back of my head.’
In mitigation, defence advocate Emily Brennan told the court: ‘My client is mortified and horrified by what he did. He is still struggling to comprehend why he did it.
‘He has already sought help with cognitive behavioural therapy and he has not touched alcohol since the incident.’
Deemster Graeme Cook told Molyneux: ‘You acted like a prehistoric caveman.’
He handed Molyneux a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years with supervision. Molyneux is also subject to a Domestic Abuse Protection Order and will have to pay £1,000 compensation.