Riversea Sauna has submitted a planning application for the sauna which would be situated at the far end of the prom, close to The Shed.
In the planning statement, the applicant says: ‘We have spent several months studying the viability of our proposal and believe there is a further opportunity to compliment what is already available on Laxey Promenade without using any of the public parking spaces available.’
Riversea Sauna is associated with Morning Momentum, an organisation which provides organised runs, glen walks, fitness activities, sea dips and charity fundraising drives.
The planning statement continues: ‘It is proposed that the sauna unit would be situated at the very far end of Laxey Promenade on the roadside that has been designated a ‘No Entry’ zone for motor vehicles and would not encroach on the Henry Bloom Noble land nor compromise the seating plan of The Shed.
‘Furthermore, the plan would be to enhance the natural landscape with the permission and oversight of Garff Commissioner’s and the Department of Infrastructure, to screen the metal fencing currently in place with wooden boards decorated to match the surrounding landscape and be aesthetically pleasing to the eye.
‘The sauna would be static (on a trailer) causing zero disruption to residents or taking up valuable parking spaces with access to the beach via the newly installed handrails.’
Saunas have been popping up in other parts of the island, including Port Erin, Douglas, Ramsey and Peel. Riversauna now wants Laxey to enjoy such a facility and believes it is the perfect place.
The applicant says: ‘We know Laxey is the perfect spot for water sport activities, sea swimming, exploring glens, walking and hiking routes, camping or meeting up with friends for coffee, ice[1]cream or dinner.
‘Laxey offers the perfect place for a wellness and adventure break with some fantastic popular businesses in upper Laxey, a well maintained camp site, a wonderfully renovated hotel and numerous holiday homes only yards away, where all visitors can truly reconnect with themselves and nature whilst immersed in the beautiful coastline of Laxey.
‘We hope to provide a unique and relaxing experience to the residents and visitors of Laxey.’
Riversea Sauna hopes to open everyday all day if possible.
The planning statement says: ‘We will offer sauna sessions during the preferred hours of the Commissioners for example 9am-6pm on a weekday and 9am- 7pm on a weekend if approved.
‘Our primary focus based upon location is to ensure no noise disturbance to residents, a complimentary relationship with The Shed and the Laxey Beach Stop Café to avoid taking up premium car parking space on the promenade
‘This venture has the potential to elevate the area’s reputation and provide a haven of relaxation for the community. Imagine the positive buzz and reviews generated by this unique project.
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.