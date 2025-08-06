The 11th annual Isle of Man Art Festival is set to take place this month, with a new focus and expanded programme.
Now rebranded as the Isle of Man Art and Architecture Festival, the event is the result of a collaboration between The Creative Network and the Isle of Man Society of Architects.
The festival will officially open on Saturday, August 16 with a launch event at the Hodgson Loom Gallery in Laxey from 2pm to 4pm.
The opening will take place during an exhibition featuring work by members of The Creative Network, and the festival will be officially opened by Isle of Man Arts Council chair Sarah Maltby MHK.
This year’s festival includes a variety of events taking place across the island, including art exhibitions, open studios, workshops, and - for the first time - a series of open private houses as part of a pilot architectural trail.
The open houses, showcasing contemporary architecture, will host artworks from the Isle of Man Arts Council loan collection, and entry to these venues will be available through pre-booking.
A spokesperson from the festival commented: ‘We aim to attract new audiences and to encourage an appreciation of the value of creativity in a Manx context.
‘This year, the addition of an architectural element extends the cultural scope of the festival, and visitors can meet artists and architects directly with their work.
‘They can learn about the development of their ideas, the inspiration behind their work in relation to the island, its wildlife, history and heritage.’
Martyn Thomas from the Isle of Man Society of Architects added: ‘We hope you will share our vision for this collaboration to benefit everyone involved and engage the public in both art and architecture in such an exciting and engaging way.’
To find out more about the festival and keep updated, you can visit https://www.creativenetworkiom.com/