Trial for man accused in ‘siege’ case

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

Aidan Christopher Bainton, aged 30, of Victoria Road, Port St Mary, will face a trial in summary court on July 18.

He has previously denied an allegation of wasting police time.

We previously reported that Mr Bainton is alleged to have made 999 calls to police on June 13, relating to a historical civil matter.

He was then alleged to have made threats to harm himself resulting in police going to his home.

After officers arrived, Mr Bainton was accused of holding a Jerry can, which was marked as containing petrol, and sparking a lighter six times.

Neighbours were evacuated and police negotiators and the fire service attended the scene.

The road was closed, with a siege said to have lasted six-and-a-half hours before police forced entry to the property.

The Jerry can was later found to not have contained petrol.