Two Manchester drug gang members have been jailed after being involved in bringing nearly £50k worth of cocaine to the island.
Kane Jones was described as the ‘facilitator’ who directed operations while Thomas Lindop handed over the drugs to a third man – Scott Goulden – who brought the drugs over to the Isle of Man by ferry.
Jones and Lindop, both from Failsworth in Greater Manchester, admitted being concerned in the production of cocaine while Jones also admitted four counts of money laundering. They appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing on Thursday.
Lindop, 39, had been linked to the package by his fingerprints, while 32-year-old Jones was identified through mobile phone data.
The court heard how Goulden’s car was stopped on February 13, 2025, as he drove off the ferry from Heysham. Officers searched the car and found packages under the carpet of the vehicle which contained 496.2g of cocaine with a street value of £49,620. Ketamine with a street value of between £39,540 and £45,425 was also found but not linked to Lindop or Jones.
Numerous finger prints of Lindop were found on the drugs packages. Phone tracking also put Lindop in the area where the drugs were exchanged in Manchester.
His address in Densmore Street was searched which found evidence of drug dealing with snap bags and weighing scales. Lindop travelled to the island and surrendered to police.
Further investigations of phone records and data linked Jones to a number of mobiles used in drug dealing operations. He was also linked to around £30k in criminal cash being sent from the island to the UK.
Roger Kane, prosecuting, said: ‘Jones was the facilitator in drug production and money laundering. It was he who directed Lindop and Goulden. Lindop was responsible for passing the drugs on to Goulden.’
Advocate Peter Taylor, representing Lindop, said his client played a ‘low role’ in the operation.
Mr Taylor said his client has a son and step children who he is close to and he pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.
He added: ‘There are references from family which provide a positive picture of my client. He is ashamed of impact this has all had.’
Advocate Ian Kermode, for Jones, argued that, while his client’s role was significant, it was not a leading role.
Mr Kermode asked for the impact being imprisoned will have on his client’s family saying: ‘My client acknowledges the pain he has caused to his partner and family. He has made a catastrophic error of judgement. But he had issues going on in his life at the time.’
But Deemster Graeme Cook told them: ‘You should never forget that making a bit of money and a lot more for others has caused misery in the island. It leads to people stealing and to violence.
‘So when you talk bout the rights of your families, what about the rights of families over here?’
Lindop was jailed for eight years while Jones was handed eight years eight months for production of cocaine and a further 16 months consecutively for the money laundering offences.