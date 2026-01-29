A 20-year-old has admitted being involved in supplying cannabis and possessing magic mushrooms.
Kyle Murphy, from Douglas, appeared in court via prison video link on January 27.
He admitted two counts of possessing cannabis with intent to supply, two counts of possessing psilocybin, namely in mushrooms and chocolate, one count of being concerned in supplying cannabis, and one count of possessing criminal cash totalling £4,115.
The drugs found totalled 64.6 grams of cannabis, 4.4 grams of magic mushrooms, 928 grams of the chocolate, and 450 grams of cannabis sweets.
Murphy, previously of Hillside Avenue, has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery to appear on February 13, where he is also due to be sentenced for other matters.