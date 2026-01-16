A failed asylum seeker wanted in connection with an alleged sex offence has been arrested in the Isle of Man.
Immigration officers in the Isle of Man took part in a joint operation to return the 26-year-old to the UK.
It is understood that the man, who is a Pakistani national but claimed to be an Afghan, was arrested at Markwell House after trying to make a claim for benefits.
Media Isle of Man has learned that he was wanted in Scotland in relation to an allegation of sexual assault reported in Edinburgh in January 2024.
The island’s Immigration Compliance team escorted him off the island on Thursday.
He was handed over at Liverpool Airport to police and Border Force officers and appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.
A spokesman for the Isle of Man government said: ‘I can confirm that, in a joint operation with Merseyside Police and UK Border Force, the island’s Immigration Compliance Team successfully returned a UK failed asylum seeker to the UK.
‘The island’s Immigration Compliance Team is unable to comment on details concerning the individual, specific teams in attendance or whether this person was wanted by UK police.’
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ‘A 26-year-old man was arrested in Liverpool on Thursday, January 15 in connection with an outstanding warrant relating to a sexual assault reported in Edinburgh in January 2024.
‘He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday January 16.’
Rayyan Ali is charged with an offence under section 3 of the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act and an offence under the Criminal Procedure (Scotland) Act relating to a breach of bail conditions. He pleaded not guilty to both charges and is due to face trial on April 24. He was granted bail.
In a separate incident, a 17-year-old Afghan national has been returned to the UK after being found at the weekend sleeping rough in the children’s playground at Noble’s Park. The teenager had been reported missing from the Preston area.
Both incidents raise questions about the island’s limited border controls and the need to introduce ID checks on new arrivals travelling to the Isle of Man by ferry.