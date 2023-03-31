Graham Peter Skillicorn, aged 63, of Cushag Road, Anagh Coar, and James Doherty, aged 39, of Thomas Keig Road, Douglas, yesterday appeared in court charged with rape.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on June 25 last year.
Mr Doherty was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode, while Mr Skillicorn was represented by James Peterson.
A third man was said to be currently being investigated in relation to the same allegation.
The charge can be heard only at the Court of General Gaol Delivery and committal proceedings will take place on May 25.
Bail was granted for both in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at their home address, not to contact witnesses, not to associate with each other, not to enter locations specific to the alleged victim, and not to leave the island without court consent.