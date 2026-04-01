Twenty-four-year-old Matthew David Kieran Jones was spoken to by police at Ellan Vannin Fuels on Peel Road in Douglas, on December 16.
He was given five days to produce insurance documents relating to the Vauxhall Insignia he was driving, but later that day produced a policy that didn’t cover him.
Appearing in court on March 12, the defendant was represented by duty advocate Lawrie Gelling, who said that Jones had believed he was insured to drive the vehicle at the time.
Magistrates also endorsed his licence with four points and ordered prosecution costs of £50.
He will pay at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.