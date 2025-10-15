The Isle of Man Constabulary has said there is currently a police operation underway in Maughold this afternoon (Wednesday).
It’s in the Ballajora area, and police are asking that the public ‘avoid the area while officers continue their work’.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘We would like to reassure the public this is an isolated incident contained within a property in a rural area.
‘Further updates will be provided in due course.’
Isle of Man Today has contacted the Isle of Man Constabulary for any further details.