A 63-year-old man who abused and threatened neighbours and was described as a ‘nuisance’ has been fined £600 for three offences.
Richard Alan Kewley admitted two counts of threatening behaviour and one of being drunk and disorderly.
He was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Kewley had previously denied two counts of provoking behaviour, but these were replaced with the charges of threatening behaviour, which he then pleaded guilty to.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to Tynwald Road in Douglas, where Kewley lives, on April 25 at 10.47pm.
There had been reports of him shouting and setting off fire alarms, which also prompted the fire service to arrive.
When police spoke to Kewley, he was described as hostile, and said: ‘I was only shouting at the telly.’
The call out for the fire service was unnecessary though no charge was proceeded with in relation to that, but Kewley was subsequently arrested and then started shouting about a female neighbour, saying: ‘I’m gonna blame her when I come back.’
He made more abusive comments to her and also said: ‘I’m still going to get her eventually. I’m still going to get her.’
On April 27, Kewley turned up at police headquarters and demanded to see the chief constable, saying he wanted to make a complaint.
He was said to be ranting aggressively and smelling of alcohol.
Kewley told police he wanted to complain about officers offering him a lift home, saying he was not happy because he didn’t want a lift.
He was told it would have been to make sure he returned home safely, but Kewley swore and made abusive comments about the police.
‘I’m not going anywhere until I see the chief constable,’ he said.
On May 4, a neighbour who lives in Tynwald Street, said he returned home and said that Kewley then appeared outside his house, shouting an offensive sentence repeatedly.
The man recorded the incident as Kewley then proceeded to make threatening comments saying someone would ‘rip him to pieces’.
Kewley is currently subject to a conditional discharge and a probation order.
His probation officer said that he was engaging and turning up to appointments, but it was clear that alcohol was an issue.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that his client was known to the court and suffered from behavioural difficulties and that his alcohol issues did not assist him.
Mr Wood said that Kewley’s behaviour was essentially about ‘huffing and puffing’ and ‘bluster’, and that he had spent three nights in the cells after his arrests.
The advocate said that his client was an isolated individual and that there was no quick fix.
‘He is a nuisance and can be unpleasant. But it was vocal rather than physical,’ said the advocate.
Kewley was said to be paying previous fines with £620 still outstanding.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes warned Kewley that she had considered an Anti-Social Behaviour Order (ASBO) and may do so in the future if his offending continues.
The High Bailiff said that any breach of that would then most likely see him sent to custody.
He was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £15 per week, deducted from benefits after he has paid his previous fines.