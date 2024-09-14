John Charles Philip Bridson sent a postal admission to the offence and also had his licence endorsed with three penalty points by magistrates at Douglas courthouse.
The court heard that Bridson was stopped by police during the Isle of Man TT period on June 4, while driving near Ramsey Hairpin.
A number of faults were found in the vehicle and it was subsequently seized and taken to the test centre.
A vehicle examiner deemed it unroadworthy.
In written mitigation sent to the court, 20-year-old Bridson said that he thought that work had been carried out on the car before he bought it, and that he didn’t use it regularly.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, within one month.