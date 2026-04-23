A teenager who kicked someone in the face during a fight in Strand Street has been handed a suspended sentence.
We have not named the defendant as he was aged 16 at the time of the offence.
The court heard that the defendant was in a large group in Strand Street on July 13, at around 1.50am.
There was an initial argument outside the Strand Shopping Centre, which then moved to the area outside Marks and Spencer.
The victim was forced to the ground, then tried to run off, but another male in the group tripped him up, and a scuffle ensued on the ground.
The defendant was then seen to kick the victim in the face, causing the back of his head to bounce off the ground.
He was later identified from CCTV footage.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb represented the defendant and said he had not been the main instigator.
Ms Lobb said that, although it was not a defence, the victim had provoked matters.
She said that her client did not have an extensive record, and the offence had been committed while he had been associating in a negative peer group, and was misusing alcohol.
Ms Lobb said that the defendant now had a different peer group, and only drank on special occasions.
The court heard that another juvenile involved in the incident had previously been given a probation order.
Magistrates chair Julian Ashcroft told the defendant: ‘The facts of this matter do not make for good reading.
‘You could have caused serious injuries, if not fatal injuries.’
The teenager was sentenced to 16 weeks’ custody, suspended for 12 months and put under supervision for a year.
He will also pay £125 prosecution costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.