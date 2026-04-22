Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Bad Reputation at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.

- Jem and Jon at the Peel Centenary Centre, 7.30pm.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Alice Ashe at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

- Ian Thompson at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4pm to 6pm.

- ‘Bed before 11’ ABBA special at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 6pm to 10pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Reservoir Rodeo at the Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

- Manx Punx presents ‘Wonk Unit’ at the Rovers, Douglas, 8pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Creek, Peel, 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.

- Totally 80s at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 9.30pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Commie, Ramsey, 9.30pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm to 11.30pm.

- 995 at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Alison Kearsley at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 2pm to 4pm.

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Karayoke at the Rosemount, Douglas, 6.15pm.

- Dave Holland Piano Sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.