The news comes in the wake of series of cases which saw Manx residents refused entry or detained at international borders.
In one case reported by the BBC, a 26-year-old woman from Douglas was refused entry to China and deported despite believing she qualified under the visa exemption scheme for UK nationals.
She had travelled from Gatwick to Shanghai for a 10-day holiday but was stopped at immigration, where officials deemed her Isle of Man passport invalid.
Despite attempts by her family and the Chinese Consulate in London to resolve the situation, she was escorted onto a return flight.
Describing the experience to the BBC, she said it was ‘horrible’ and left her feeling isolated and distressed.
Other Manx residents have reported similar issues in different countries.
Kelly Bailey told the BBC she felt ‘like a criminal’ after being detained in Istanbul, Turkey for around eight hours without access to her luggage, food or water before being placed on a return flight to the UK.
Another traveller, Garry Bolton, said he and his partner were also detained in Turkey after officials questioned the authenticity of their passports and accused them of attempting to enter the country using false documents.
The incidents prompted talks between the Isle of Man Government and the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) over the situation.
The FCDO has now confirmed that holders of Crown Dependency passports, where nationality is listed as ‘British citizen’, are eligible for China’s visa-free scheme.
The Chinese Embassy has also confirmed that border officials have been informed.
China announced in February that it would extend its 30-day visa-free entry scheme for UK nationals until December 31, 2026.
But despite the news, a spokesperson for the Isle of Man Government has warned that failure to hold a valid passport or the necessary entry documentation may result in refusal of entry and that travellers may be required to arrange and fund their return home as a result.
The spokesperson also confirmed that the FCDO has also said that it and its Consular Services cannot intervene in another country’s immigration decisions and cannot assist travellers in gaining entry where they do not meet local requirements.
Treasury Minister Chris Thomas MHK said: ‘I am grateful to those who brought this issue to our attention and pleased that we were able to follow it up so promptly.
‘We have worked closely with the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, and I welcome the confirmation that holders of Isle of Man passports are eligible for visa‑free travel to China under the new scheme.
‘I hope that this clarification will provide greater certainty for people travelling for business, family or leisure.’
Travellers unsure about entry requirements to countries they intend to travel to are being urged to contact the relevant embassy or consulate to confirm immigration and customs rules ahead of time.