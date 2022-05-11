Violent offender stamped on his partner in assault

A 36-year-old man this week admitted punching and stamping on his partner during an assault.

Paul Allan Bollon pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault which replaced a previous one of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Bollon is currently subject to a suspended sentence imposed in September 2020 for affray.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes committed him to the Court of General Gaol Delivery where he will be sentenced on a date to be set.

Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that the victim was at Bollon’s home in Heather Crescent in Douglas with two friends on January 15 at around 5pm.

Bollon was said to have made threats to harm himself and his partner cut her hand while she was trying to take a knife from him. The woman left the property with the friends, leaving Bollon alone there. However, at 10.20pm, he arrived at her address and was said to have slapped her face.

She attempted to leave but he was said to have knocked her down, stamped on her and punched her, then strangled her. The woman said that she feared she was going to die during the attack.

She was said to have suffered a black eye and bruises to her neck, arms, shoulders and legs. Bollon left the address but was later arrested and made no reply after caution.

During an interview at police headquarters, he gave ‘no comment’ responses to all questions.

The court heard that he is currently subject to a suspended sentence of 16 months in custody, suspended for two years, for affray.

In May 2019, Bollon was put on probation for 12 months for common assault after strangling and punching a former partner.

Defence advocate David Reynolds said that a psychiatric report would be prepared before sentencing.