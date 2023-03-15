A 30-year-old visitor has admitted possessing 185 grams of ketamine with intent to supply.
Thomas Anthony Fitzsimmons also pleaded guilty to damaging a door at the Mannin Hotel and possessing cannabis.
He will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on April 28.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to the hotel on Broadway, on March 5 at 4.55am.
Fitzsimmons was said to have damaged a double-glazed PVC door at the main entrance, by leaning on it.
He was said to be in a ‘state’ and told staff he had ‘taken a lot of ket’.
When police officers arrived, they found him slumped outside, leaning on doors.
Police searched Fitzsimmons’ hotel room and found 185.5 grams of the class B drug ketamine, which they valued at between £7,420 and £9,275, as well as 0.5 grams of cannabis.
Mr Swain submitted that the case was not suitable for summary court sentencing.
Defence advocate Jane Gray agreed that sentencing should take place in the higher court, due to her client having previous similar convictions.
Ms Gray said that a basis of plea would be submitted before sentencing which had not yet been accepted by the prosecution and asked for a probation report to be prepared.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes declined summary court jurisdiction and committed Fitzsimmons, who lives at Woodsorrel Road in Liverpool, to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The case will be due for mention there on April 7, before sentencing on April 28.
No bail application was made and Fitzsimmons is remanded at the prison.