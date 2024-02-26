A 44-year-old man has been fined £1,000 for provoking behaviour and cannabis possession.
Edward James Taylor had previously denied the provoking behaviour offence but on Thursday, February 22, changed his plea to guilty.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that Taylor was at the complainant’s address in Peel on October 23, at 4pm.
She said that Taylor appeared drunk, so she had asked him to leave, but he refused.
He eventually went out through a patio door in the rear of the property.
However, Taylor then began punching the patio door a number of times and shouting: ‘I’ll f*****g kill you.’
A neighbour heard the commotion and called the police.
When officers arrived, Taylor was still in the garden and was subsequently arrested.
He was described as smelling of alcohol, and a search found 2.7 grams of cannabis on him.
During a police interview, he handed in a prepared statement, denying making threats, then answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas and said that he had only one previous conviction in the last 20 years.
Mr Glover said that the cannabis found had been a small amount for personal use, and that no damage had been caused at the property.
Magistrates also ordered Taylor, who lives at Snaefell Road in Willaston, to pay £125 prosecution costs. He will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £20 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.