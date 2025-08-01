A Union Mills woman who was involved in supplying cannabis has been put on probation for a year.
Lily Susan Jones admitted being concerned in selling around three ounces of the drug on behalf of her then-boyfriend.
Jones was at the property, which was the home of Alexander Brett Kinrade, aged 24, and officers reported a smell of cannabis.
During a previous court appearance, Kinrade pleaded guilty to possessing ketamine and cannabis with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of both drugs, and possessing criminal property.
He was committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Jones’ phone was examined and numerous conversations were found regarding supplying cannabis.
In March 2023, Jones, 20, was sentenced to 12 months’ probation after admitting possession of cannabis with intent to supply, relating to 2.4 grams of the drug.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode entered a basis of plea on behalf of his client, in which Jones accepted she had conversations via messages, between October 13 and November 6 last year, with two or three acquaintances regarding the supply of no more than three ounces of cannabis, on behalf of Kinrade, her boyfriend at that time.
She said that she hadn’t received any money but had received cannabis in return for her part.
Mr Kermode said that it had been a relatively small amount of the drug, to a small amount of people, and not for financial gain.
The advocate asked for credit to be given for the defendant’s guilty plea.
Magistrates’ chair David Christian told Jones, who lives at Mullen Doway: ‘It’s rather unfortunate you find yourself back in this position again.
‘Quite clearly this comes down to the people you mix with.’