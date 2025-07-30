Here’s a guide to the best gigs around the island for the week ahead.
Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Charlie Aaron at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Toby Higgins at the Copper Still, Douglas, 6pm to 8pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Dickie Kelly at the Heron, Douglas, 7pm.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 9pm to 11.30pm.
- Harvey Mushman at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Powercut at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.
- Northern Soul and Motown night at the Manx Legion Club, Douglas, 7pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Creek, Peel, 9pm to midnight.
- Dickie Kelly at the Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- Ninjafingers at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Sad Girl Summer at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9.30pm to 1.30am.
- That Kelly Bird at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount, Douglas, 6pm to 9.30pm.
- Riffs open mic at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.