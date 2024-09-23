A 52-year-old woman has appeared in court after being found drunk in public toilets.
Naomi Callister, of Sound Road, Cregneash, admitted being drunk and incapable and will be sentenced on September 24, after a probation report has been prepared.
They found Callister asleep in a cubicle and officers were unable to wake her up.
An ambulance was called and assistance was required to remove her from the cubicle.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that, although it was a very low level offence, his client had suffered a family loss and would benefit from the assistance of probation.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood agreed to adjourn the case so that a short probation report can be prepared.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions not to enter licensed premises, or to purchase or be sold alcohol.