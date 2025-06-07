TT organisers have made the tough decision to cancel the Blue Riband Senior race because of the windy conditions.
The update on the event’s official TT channel said: ‘Due to high and gusting winds in a different direction to those over the rest of the TT fortnight, conditions are not suitable for racing.
‘As a result, the Senior TT race has been cancelled.
‘The Clerk of the Course would like to thank everyone for their co-operation throughout the 2025 Isle of Man TT Races.’
As the Course dried it was hoped a reduced four-lap race would begin at 7pm, but feedback after the competitors’ sighting lap led to Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson making the decision to end the event with the weather forecast also poor for Sunday’s contingency day.
Alerting the paddock of the decision, Thompson said rider safety was paramount in making the call.
After coming in after the sighting lap, most riders said that they would be reluctant to ride.
Shaun Anderson told Radio TT: ‘The track is dry, but the wind is the problem. It’s gusty and swirly.’
‘We all want to race, but some people will take bigger chances than other.
‘The inconsistency of the wind is the biggest problem.’
‘It put the hebegebees in me going down Bray Hill there.’
Douglas rider Marcus Simpson said: ‘It’s not for me.
‘I did my personal best yesterday, I don’t need to go out there tonight and prove anything.’
James Hillier added: ‘It’s certainly not ideal - it’s drier than I expected, but the wind is pretty bad. To race in those conditions would be a bit tough.’
Fellow experienced competitor Ian Hutchinson, however, said: ‘It’s windy, but the track is dry.
‘We’ve been going out all week when it’s been damp.
‘We’ve been out in way worse - I don’t know why people are complaining.’
After the decision was confirmed Dean Harrison and Davey Todd were among those to back the move although Todd revealed he was ‘gutted’ not be able to try and win a second Senior crown in as many years, admitting it was the race he’d been looking forward to most all week.