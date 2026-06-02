Police says they have issued no fewer than 178 fixed penalty notices for speeding on open roads during this year’s TT.
In addition, four people have been arrested for travelling at more than double the speed limit, including one rider recorded at 65mph in a 30 zone in Onchan.
Two people were due to appear in court today for going against the one way system on the A18 Mountain Road.
In their latest TT update, police say they had carried out 22 roadside breath tests and 11 drug wipes so far.
And a total of 25 arrests have been made by the Roads Policing Unit alone during the TT period.
A spokesperson said: ‘Our Roads Policing Unit has both marked and unmarked units patrolling across the island throughout TT.
‘We are asking riders and drivers to make the right choices. Do not end your TT with a fine, points, a night in a cell or something far worse.
‘The vast majority of people enjoy TT, respect the limits and appreciate what the island has to offer. A small number show a clear disregard for their own safety and for others.
‘Riders and drivers must know what they and their machine are capable of, wear the right protective clothing and make decisions that help them get home safely to their families.’