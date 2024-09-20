She is alleged to have shaken the infant in December 2022, causing significant injuries, and is yet to enter a plea to the charge.
We have not named the woman in order to protect the identity of the child.
The offence can only be heard in the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge said that a court order had been necessary to obtain reports after family proceedings, and a further court order was now needed to disclose the reports to the defence.
The case will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on November 14.
Bail has been granted with conditions that the defendant does not contact witnesses, has no unsupervised contact with any child under five years, and does not leave the island without court consent.