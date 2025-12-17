A Ramsey man has been fined £400 after admitting possessing 41 vapes containing THC, the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.
Thirty-one-year-old Jack Anthony Willis Hutchinson was also ordered to pay £125 in prosecution costs after appearing before magistrates.
The court heard that police attended Hutchinson’s home at Walpole Drive on April 30 in connection with a separate matter.
They were sent to the UK for analysis and were found to contain delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly known as THC.
THC is the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, which is a controlled drug under Isle of Man law.
When interviewed by police, Hutchinson answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate Lawrie Gelling told the court that her client had since obtained a prescription for medicinal cannabis.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood fined Hutchinson £400 and ordered him to pay prosecution costs of £125. The total amount will be paid at a rate of £20 per week.