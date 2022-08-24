Woman banned from licensed premises after assault at Outback
An offender has been put on probation for 18 months after an assault at the Outback pub.
Nicola Rachael Goldstraw pushed her victim in the face then pulled her hair.
The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to common assault and was also given a six-month drink ban by High Bailiff Jayne Hughes.
She was also ordered to pay the victim £100 compensation.
We previously reported how Goldstraw, who lives at Heather Crescent, Douglas, was at the Barrack Street nightspot in Douglas on February 26 at 1.30am.
She was said to have approached the victim and said ‘I’ll batter you, right here right now’ before pushing her in the face, causing her to fall into some steps.
Goldstraw left the woman, but then returned a few minutes later and grabbed her by the hair with both hands.
The incident was captured on CCTV footage.
After being arrested, during a police interview, Goldstraw answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate David Clegg asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, which suggested a probation order as the most appropriate sentence.
Mr Clegg handed in letters of reference for his client as well as a letter from Manx Care regarding mental health issues.
The advocate asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that she would not oppose a licensing ban.
‘She understands alcohol is a key factor in this,’ said Mr Clegg.
The court heard that Goldstraw had since apologised to the victim of the assault and told probation that she was ‘seven out of 10’ when asked how drunk she was.
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes told Goldstraw: ‘You are addressing your difficulties with mental health. You need to also address your difficulties with alcohol.’
She was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs which she will pay, along with the compensation, at a rate of £10 per week deducted from benefits.