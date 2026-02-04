A 62-year-old woman has been handed a six month restraining order.
Joanna Dean was previously charged with four counts of breaching a Domestic Abuse Protection Notice and two counts of threatening behaviour, which she’d denied.
However, the court heard the prosecution had taken into account the defendant’s health difficulties and decided that it wasn’t in the public interest to pursue the charges, and had decided to apply for a restraining order instead, prohibiting Dean from contacting her father.
Dean opposed the order, claiming she was ‘being punished’ for a book she wrote under an alias.
‘The whole island knows about my book,’ she said.
The charges were dismissed and the restraining order was granted, but Dean said she would appeal.