A 69-year-old woman has been put on probation for nine months after assaulting her neighbour and breaching a restraining order.
Selena Magee was handed the restraining order in November 2024, and that will continue.
She said she suffered scratches to her arm as a result of the incident.
Magee was arrested and during an interview said: ‘I have allegations, but they never get investigated, they get swept under the carpet.’
Magee claimed that the woman had pulled a face at her before the assault.
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough said that her client had been on remand since August 31, due to having no other address she could be bailed to.
Ms Myerscough said probation would allow Magee to work on understanding things from other people's perspective.
The advocate said that her client had mental health issues and owned the property where she lived, so it was unlikely she would be moving away from her neighbour.
‘It’s been a fairly traumatic couple of weeks,’ said Ms Myerscough.
‘It’s been a shock to her system, she’s been in custody so long.
‘We hope this draws a line under this, and they can live peacefully.’
A probation report said that Magee was attending appointments with the drug and alcohol team, but seemed unwilling to tackle her alcohol issues.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told the defendant: ‘You said she pulled a face at you. That is no excuse for your behaviour.
‘You ought to have ignored her. You’re a 69-year-old lady, you’re not a small child in a playground.’