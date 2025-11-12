A woman who drove under the influence of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, has been fined £1,125 and banned from the roads for two years.
She appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently and was also ordered to pay £300 prosecution costs.
The offence was committed on March 2, at Conister Road in Douglas.
Defence advocate James Peterson said that his client had not used cocaine immediately prior to driving, but had taken it on a previous night out.
She’ll pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week.