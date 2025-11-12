A Douglas man who was caught with his genitals exposed on Loch Promenade has been fined £150.
Daniel Neil Cain, aged 40, admitted being drunk and indecent, and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that police were called on September 26 at 11.21pm, after a report of a man in the road.
When officers arrived they found Cain unsteady on his feet, with his genitals exposed.
He was told to put it away and duly did.
In court, Cain, who lives at Anagh Coar Close, told magistrates: ‘I went to the bog opposite [the pub] and forgot to put my flies up.
‘It won’t happen again cos I’m not going to drink again.’