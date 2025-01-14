A Douglas woman who broke a window by throwing a boot during a Christmas Eve row has been ordered to pay £300 compensation.
Lorraine June Yates appeared in court on Tuesday, January 7, and entered a guilty plea to a charge of property damage.
The 43-year-old was also given a 12 month conditional discharge.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that Yates had called the police herself on December 24, with a report of a domestic incident.
A man was said to have been initially spoken to as part of the investigation, but then released without charge.
Yates said that the man had been attacking her and she had thrown the boot at him, but it had missed and hit the window.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said that her client was extremely apologetic to the owner of the property, and had called a handyman herself on the night in question, to board up the window.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered Yates, who lives at Mona Drive, to pay prosecution costs of £125, which she will pay, along with the compensation, at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.