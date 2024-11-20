A woman has been fined £400 after a neighbourhood vendetta resulted in her stealing a doorbell camera.
The 68-year-old admitted theft and threatening behaviour, while a third charge, of harassment, which she had denied, was dismissed after Magee agreed to accept a restraining order.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that there had been an ongoing dispute between Magee and her neighbour at Woodbourne Road in Douglas where they both live.
On February 23, Magee had taken the woman’s doorbell from her property.
The doorbell itself captured the theft, with the footage being sent to the cloud.
She told the woman: ‘You’ll get what’s coming to you. Nazi prostitute collaborator.’
On April 21, Magee was at Noble’s Hospital, in the accident and emergency department.
She was described as intoxicated and unable to walk.
She told paramedics to ‘f*** off’ and then started shouting at a healthcare assistant.
One staff member was wearing a headscarf, so Magee put her hands together in a praying gesture and shouted: ‘Allahu Akbar’.
She was described as rude and offensive.
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough said that her client had served the equivalent of five days in custody, due to being held each time she had been arrested.
Ms Myerscough said that Magee had significant issues, which were detailed in a probation and psychiatric report.
The advocate said that significant support was being provided by the Drug and Alcohol Team and various agencies.
Ms Myerscough said that there had been issues between the neighbours which probably should have been dealt with in a civil court.
‘Hopefully going forward, these are two people who can adopt the mentality of live and let live,’ said the advocate.
Magistrates fined Magee £150 for the theft and £250 for threatening behaviour.
She will pay those amounts at a rate of £10 per week.