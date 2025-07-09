A 32-year-old woman has been given a conditional discharge for importing cannabis to the island.
Victoria Louise Lefley, from Blyton, Gainsborough, admitted bringing 13.8 grams of the drug to the island.
She said that it was because she was having trouble getting her UK cannabis prescription transferred to the Isle of Man.
The court heard that police found Lefley sitting in a car, parked at Battery Pier on May 28, at around 12.30am.
She was asleep in the driver’s seat and when police woke her up, they reported a smell of cannabis.
A search found 13.8 grams of the drug, which police valued at £276.
Lefley, who lives at Laughton Road, was interviewed and handed in a prepared statement.
She said that she was prescribed medicinal cannabis in the UK, but was having trouble getting the prescription sent to the island.
However, she had not been prescribed it between August 2024 and May 2025.
Lefley said she had therefore bought the drug in England, paying £100 for it, then brought it to the island on May 20.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that there were very strong grounds for the offence to be dealt with by way of a conditional discharge.
Mr Rodgers said that his client used the drug for anxiety and depression and had since obtained a prescription for it here.
The advocate said that Lefley came to the island seasonally, usually around TT time, so she had tried to arrange for a prescription to be available on the island.
Mr Rodgers said that his client had been told at the police station that, with relevant admissions, a caution may be available for the offence, but this had then been overruled at a higher level.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered Lefley to pay £125 prosecution costs.