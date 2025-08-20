A 52-year-old woman has admitted failing to declare she was working in a pub while claiming benefits.
Kathryn Kelly appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently, entering a guilty plea to one count of benefit fraud.
She will be sentenced on September 9 after a probation report has been prepared.
The court heard that Kelly, who lives at Snaefell Road in Willaston, was claiming income support from January 2023.
However, in November 2024 she went to Markwell House and said she wanted to admit she’d been working at the Old Market Inn in Douglas.
This had resulted in her being overpaid £19,646 in benefits.
Kelly was represented in court by duty advocate Peter Taylor.
Bail has been granted.