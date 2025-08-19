Peel is set to put the pedal to the metal this Thursday as it hosts its annual Manx Grand Prix Vintage Transport Day, offering a feast of wheels, engines, and good old-fashioned petrolhead fun on East Quay.
Running from 10am to 5pm, the event promises plenty to see and do for racing fans and casual visitors alike.
Highlights include The Sounds of Thunder vintage race bike display from Wobbly Bob Racing, giving enthusiasts a chance to admire two-wheeled beauties and hear them roar.
A vintage motorcycle ride-in and display will also arrive around 12.15pm and stay until 4.30pm, ensuring plenty of revving action throughout the afternoon.
Car lovers won’t feel left out either, with the Manx Classic Car Club displaying a range of gleaming vintage vehicles from 10am to 4.30pm along the quay.
From classic coupes to polished saloons, there will be plenty of chrome to admire.
Those looking to enjoy more than engines and exhaust notes can catch live music at The Creek and Shore Road, with the line-up set to be announced soon.
Market stalls will also be in attendance, offering everything from local crafts to race-day memorabilia, ensuring there’s something for everyone.
The Vintage Transport Day comes as the Manx Grand Prix roars on following Sunday’s opening qualifying.
While Sunday’s conditions were ideal, Monday’s evening qualifying was abandoned following a red flag only 15 minutes into it.
The session was stopped just after 6.45pm following an incident in the Senior/Supersport session involving Northern Irish rider Andy McAllister at Black Dub between Laurel Bank and Glen Helen.
He was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital for further assessment but was conscious and talking. He is being treated for possible arm injuries.
Further evening qualifying sessions are planned this week, with an afternoon session planned for Friday.