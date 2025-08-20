An Onchan man who was seen fighting near Bench nightclub has been fined £350 for being drunk and disorderly.
Twenty-three-year-old Tyler Dycher was seen by the club’s security staff, at Shaw’s Brow Lane in Douglas.
He was on top of another male, punching him repeatedly, which led to the bouncer pulling him off the man.
He was described by officers as smelling of alcohol and having glazed eyes.
Dycher was initially arrested for common assault, but the other male didn’t wish to pursue a complaint.
Magistrates also ordered the defendant to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £60 per month.